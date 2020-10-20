Kathmandu DAO urges people to stay at home unless emergency

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu District Administration Office has issued an advisory urging people to stay at home and not go out unless an emergency.
Issuing a press release on Tuesday, Kathmandu DAO reiterated that more than half of Covid-19 infected population in the country are from Kathmandu valley and the number is daily increasing.
The statement further urges people not to go out of the homes to observe festivities, to celebrate the festivals at home this year, and not visit their relatives, friends like past years.
It also urged people to refrain from going out unless it is an emergency, and if one has to go out, to follow full safety protocol issued by the Ministry of Health and Population.
