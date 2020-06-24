Kathmandu presents its budget, infrastructural development emphasised

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has presented its budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2077-78 BS.

The budget was announced by deputy mayor of the metropolis, Hari Prabha Khadgi, amid the seventh convention of the municipal assembly held in Kathmandu, on Wednesday.

A budget of NRs 16.42 billion has been allocated for the upcoming fiscal year.

A total of 11 percent of the budget has been allocated for the operation of offices and administrative purposes while a major portion, 51 percent of the budget, has been dedicated for infrastructural development in the city, informed the deputy mayor.

Programmes to strengthen the health sector through prevention and control of the coronavirus infection has also been prioritised.

Construction projects including Buddha Park in Tinkune and Megha Hall, among others, too have been enlisted under the budget while preservation of cultural heritages is another highlight of the new budget.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook