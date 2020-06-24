Kathmandu presents its budget, infrastructural development emphasised

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has presented its budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2077-78 BS.
The budget was announced by deputy mayor of the metropolis, Hari Prabha Khadgi, amid the seventh convention of the municipal assembly held in Kathmandu, on Wednesday.
A budget of NRs 16.42 billion has been allocated for the upcoming fiscal year.
A total of 11 percent of the budget has been allocated for the operation of offices and administrative purposes while a major portion, 51 percent of the budget, has been dedicated for infrastructural development in the city, informed the deputy mayor.
Programmes to strengthen the health sector through prevention and control of the coronavirus infection has also been prioritised.
Construction projects including Buddha Park in Tinkune and Megha Hall, among others, too have been enlisted under the budget while preservation of cultural heritages is another highlight of the new budget.
KATHMANDU: Seven more players of the Pakistan cricket team have tested positive for the coronavirus infection, in addition to three players who had earlier been diagnosed with the disease. According a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the players who tested positive are Fa Read More...
KATHMANDU: BTS and their record label Big Hit Entertainment are supporting music industry crews by making a donatio — the band and the company have joined hands to donate $ 1 million to a charity initiative aimed at supporting personnel of live entertainment sector who are impacted by the coronavi Read More...
KATHMANDU: American actor Michael Keaton, known for playing the Caped Crusader in the Tim Burton-directed Batman movies, may return to reprise the character for Warner Bros' DC movie The Flash as talks are going on to make it possible. According to The Hollywood Reporter, actor Ezra Miller migh Read More...
KATHMANDU: American singer Britney Spears has new way of dating amid coronavirus pandemic — in a beach date with her boyfriend she is seen pairing her bikini with a face mask. The 38-year-old pop star and her 26-year-old actor boyfriend Sam Asghari seem to have taken the need safety measures fo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Anupam Kher knows how to have fun and it is evident in his latest Instagram video where you can see the Bollywood actor dancing to a music track with his mother Dulari and brother Raju. Kher posted the adorable video on his Instagram on June 23 where the trio are matching steps to the Read More...
BAJURA: Police said three persons have been arrested in possession of two tiger hides, bones from Pandhara in Triveni Municipality-6 of Bajura district, on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police raided Lal Bahadur Buda's house and subsequently apprehended three persons along with the animal hid Read More...
BANDIPUR: Following the detection of coronavirus infection in a health worker and security personnel deputed in Bandipur Rural Municipality, the local government today decided to seal the area for a week to contain the spread of the contagion. "As eight persons staying in quarantine, one heal Read More...
There are news reports about dangerous Chinese activities in Mount Everest region, capturing of 33 hectares of Nepali land by China in Humla, Rasuwa, Sankhuwasabha and Sindhupalchowk districts, capturing of Rui village in Gorkha: NC leader Bimalendra Kumar Nidhi KATHMANDU, JUNE 23 While the Prim Read More...