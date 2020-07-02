KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus-infection tally has been on a gradual rise since the daily case figures entered double-digits for the first time on Tuesday.
The valley reported 32 cases in the last 24 hours, making it the highest single-day case count, yet. Of the newly detected cases, 28 cases (17 female, 11 male) were reported in Kathmandu, while two cases each (all of them males) were recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur.
As of today, 154 cases have been reported in the three districts.
On Wednesday, 17 new cases were added to the tally while 14 cases were detected on Tuesday.
With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu has climbed to 109 while Bhaktapur has seen 28 cases. Likewise, Lalitpur has reported 18 cases as of today.
473 cases were added to the national coronavirus-infection tally on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 14519. In grim milestone, Nepal logged the 31st Covid-19 fatality, that of an infant, today.
