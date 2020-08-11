Kathmandu University closed for 15 days from today

KATHMANDU: The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) has decided to shut down for the next 15 days starting today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection.

Issuing a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential services and the School of Medical Sciences) would be closing from today as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The University is highly concerned about the possibility of further rise in transmission within Kathmandu Valley, and in Dhulikhel and Banepa Municipalities of Kavrepalanchok district, the notice states.

However, it will continue with the online classes as usual.

The University has also urged students, teachers and employees to follow safety guidelines and stay safe during this crisis.