KATHMANDU: As many as 431 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Saturday.
The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley have already surpassed 500k mark.
Kathmandu alone registered 377 new infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 17 cases, respectively.
On Friday, the valley witnessed a massive 696 cases, breaking all its past records for single-day highest numbers.
The number of active infections in Kathmandu district is now above 5500.
Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal.
The number of districts with 500+ live cases has decreased significantly as per the latest report. While 12 districts had a large number of cases earlier at one point, at present Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Chitwan and Rupandehi are the only five districts with over 500 active infections.
Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang— have zero active infections, on today’s date.
The prohibitory order that was imposed on August 19 in the valley and later extended for a week has been eased from Thursday.
Fourteen coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 336.
