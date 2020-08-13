Kathmandu valley logs 127 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu valley on Wednesday reported 127 cases of coronavirus infections, which is slightly lesser than the previous day’s tally.
Of the 127 cases, 111 cases surfaced in Kathmandu while Bhaktapur and Lalitpur logged 11 and 5 cases respectively.
Over a hundred cases were reported in Kathmandu three days in a row with 111 cases being reported today.
With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu stands at 1,153, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur and Bhaktapur currently have 156 and 78 active cases, respectively.
Nepal’s Covid-19 tally reached 24,957 with the detection of 525 cases today.
