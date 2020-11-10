Kathmandu valley logs 1,420 additional Covid-19 cases on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,420 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday.

Of the total infections, 603 are females and 817 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,141 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 86 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 16,686 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,350 and 1,224 respectively.

Meanwhile, 22 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,148 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 199,760 with 2,736 new cases.

