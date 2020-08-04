THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday registered the highest single day reported cases of coronavirus infection in the the three districts — Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur.

In the last 24 hours, 48 infections were reported in Kathmandu while 13 cases surfaced in Bhaktapur. Likewise, one person was detected with Covid-19 in Lalitpur. On Monday, 51 cases were recorded.

With the recent additions, Kathmandu’s Covid-19 cases has crossed the 500 mark, standing at 540 while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur’s total cases have reached 108 and 76, respectively.

The new infections were confirmed through PCR tests conducted across healthcare facilities in the valley including National Public Health Laboratory, Nepal Police Hospital, Patan Hospital, Bir Hospital, Star Hospital, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and Birendra Military Hospital.

