Kathmandu valley records 1,338 additional Covid-19 cases on Friday

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,338 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Friday.

Of the infected individuals, 570 are females and 768 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,030 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 187 and 121 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 15,001. Similarly, Lalitpur has 1,242 live infections while Bhaktapur has 2,226 active cases.

Meanwhile, 18 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,070 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count advanced to 188,883 with 2,909 new cases.

