Kathmandu valley records 1,403 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,403 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.
Of the total new cases, 996 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 305 and 102 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
Read Also: 2,638 new cases take Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 117,996 on Wednesday
The number of active cases reported in the capital is 16,587. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,360 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,729.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.
Twelve coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 675.
KATHMANDU: The number of reported coronavirus infection cases are showing no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley as huge number of cases are being detected in the three districts on a daily basis. As many as 2129 cases were reported in the valley on Tuesday wherein 1746 infections had surfa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 115,358 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out whe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chief Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Chaudhary Hospital, Nagpur, Maharastra (India) Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary has launched Health Education and Tele-consultation on Osteoporosis (HEATCO) programme in India to increase awareness about osteoporosis, a disease of skeletal system ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: Explore Himalaya President and the former Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013- 2018), Suman Pandey has been elected the Secretary/Treasurer of PATA, the largest International Tourism Association. Pandey, who was representing Nepal, was voted in agains Read More...
Gavranovic double, Freuler strike for Swiss Werner, Havertz, Gnabry on target for Germans Draw leaves Germany a point off leaders Spain COLOGNE: Germany twice had to come from behind to earn a rollercoaster 3-3 draw against visitors Switzerland in an exciting Nations League group g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the Government of Nepal had been working with specified mission, objective, policies and action plans in the sector of disaster risk reduction and management. Addressing a virtual meeting organised to mark the International Day for Disast Read More...
KYIV: Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium as fans savoured a first ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners. Andriy Shevchenko's side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Vikt Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa has directed security agencies to prepare an effective strategy to control increasing criminal activities due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking from the capital city at a virtual seminar on organised by Province-1 Read More...