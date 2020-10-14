Kathmandu valley records 1,403 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,403 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

Of the total new cases, 996 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 305 and 102 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

The number of active cases reported in the capital is 16,587. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,360 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,729.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.

Twelve coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 675.

