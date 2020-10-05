KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,531 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,178 new infections today. Meanwhile, 103 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 250 in Lalitpur. The latest data suggests that the surge of infections is steady and rising inside the valley.
The valley logged highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on October 2, with 1,638 cases.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is over 10,000. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,000+ live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 1,400+.
Kathmandu — the district with the highest active cases — along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Siraha and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.
On the contrary, four districts — Mustang, Manang, Dolpa and Rukum East — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 19 additional fatalities today, the highest single-day toll, with which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 554.
