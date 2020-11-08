Kathmandu valley records 1,533 additional Covid-19 cases on Sunday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,533 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Sunday.

Of the total infections, 710 are females and 823 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 1,294 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 162 and 77 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 16,749. Similarly, Lalitpur has 2,353 live infections while Bhaktapur has 1,293 active cases.

Meanwhile, 21 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,108 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 194,453 with 2,817 new cases.

