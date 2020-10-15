Kathmandu valley records 1,935 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: As many as 1,935 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

Of the total new cases, 1,693 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 134 and 108 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.

Kathmandu alone has over 16,000 active infections while there are 2700+ live cases in Lalitpur and 1300+ in Bhaktapur.

19 coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 694.

