KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 354 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday.
The Health Ministry reported 354 infections in the valley today, of which 290 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 cases each were recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
The active cases of viral infection in Kathmandu is well above the 5000 mark.
Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal. Today, with the addition of new cases, Bhaktapur joined the other two districts in the valley in terms of having over 500 active infections. Along with Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur, the districts with 500+ live cases are Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi.
Likewise, five districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Mustang — have zero active infections, on today’s date.
The three districts in the valley are currently under a prohibitory order till September 9, as necessitated by the worsening condition of rising infection.
Nine Covid-19 deaths were recorded today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 289.
