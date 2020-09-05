Kathmandu Valley records 408 cases on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley has reported over 400 cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday too.

The Health Ministry reported 408 infections in the valley today, of which 326 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, the number of the same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur recorded 37 and 45 respectively.

The active cases of viral infection in Kathmandu has crossed 5000, while the same Lalitpur is above 600. Bhaktapur is also nearing 500 active cases.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Sunsari Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

Likewise, six districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Mustang, and Taplejung — have zero active infections.

The three districts in the valley are currently under a prohibitory order till September 9, as necessitated by the worsening condition of rising infection.

Nine Covid-19 deaths were recorded today with which the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 280.

