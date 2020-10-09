THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1409 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week.

The highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Thursday wherein 2,540 cases had been detected in the valley.

Kathmandu alone witnessed 1116 new infections today. Meanwhile, 130 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 163 in Lalitpur.

The number of active cases reported in the capital is over 12,000. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,100+ live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is more than 2000. Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Surkhet and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections. The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases. On the contrary, two districts — Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections. Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 10 additional fatalities today after which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 600.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook