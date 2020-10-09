KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1409 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week.
The highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Thursday wherein 2,540 cases had been detected in the valley.
Kathmandu alone witnessed 1116 new infections today. Meanwhile, 130 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 163 in Lalitpur.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is over 12,000. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,100+ live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is more than 2000.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Surkhet and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.
On the contrary, two districts — Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 10 additional fatalities today after which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 600.
KATHMANDU: Nepal's Covid-19 death toll has reached 590 on Thursday. The Ministry of Health reported that 12 additional deaths from coronavirus-infection had been registered in the last 24 hours. Of the 12 deceased individuals, their ages ranging from 39 to 92, four were females while eight we Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record-high 2,540 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in the valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week. Previously, the va Read More...
STOCKHOLM: The Nobel Prize for literature was awarded to American poet Louise Glück on Thursday "for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal." The prize was announced in Stockholm by Mats Malm, the permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy. Read More...
AMSTERDAM: Free agent Mario Goetze, who scored the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final for Germany, has signed for PSV Eindhoven on a two-year contract, the Dutch club said on Tuesday. The attacking midfielder, who has made 63 international appearances, was released by Borussia Dortmund in J Read More...
PARIS: Injury worries clouded Novak Djokovic's hopes of a second French Open title as he said he had suffered neck and shoulder problems during his laboured quarter-final win over Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta on Wednesday. The 33-year-old top seed walked out on to a chilly Court Philippe Chatr Read More...
BERLIN: Germans face a "test of character" to contain a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday after the biggest rise in new daily cases since April. Warning people they must stick to distancing and hygiene rules to ensure the situation does not spir Read More...
COLOGNE: Germany midfielder Florian Neuhaus scored on his national team debut but Turkey came back three times to earn a 3-3 draw in their friendly on Wednesday. Kenan Karaman slotted in a stoppage-time equaliser after Luca Waldschmidt fired in an 81st-minute volley that had put Germany 3-2 a Read More...
PARIS: Polish teenager Iga Swiatek became the youngest player to reach the French Open women's final in 19 years when she crushed Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2 6-1 on Thursday. The 19-year-old will meet either Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin or twice Wimbledon winner Petra Kvit Read More...