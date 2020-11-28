Kathmandu Valley registers 645 new cases on Saturday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu Valley reported a total of 645 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 285 are females and 360 are males.

As many as 485 cases were recorded in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 124 and 36 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu at present is 8,039 while those of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 1,626 and 632 respectively.

Today, the nationwide coronavirus tally reached 1,380 with 230,723 new infections.

Meanwhile, 19 more Covid-related fatalities have taken the total death toll in the country to 1,454.

