Kathmandu valley registers 723 new cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 723 new cases of coronavirus infection on Wednesday.
Of the total 1,490 new cases logged from across the country, 531 were reported from Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 134 and 58 infections respectively.
325 of those newly infected in the valley are females while 398 are males.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 case count reaches 236,246 on Wednesday with 1,490 new infections
Currently, there are 6,650 active infections in Kathmandu. The number of similar cases in Lalitpur is 1,404 and that in Bhaktapur is 575. The total number of active cases throughout Nepal, as of today, is 16,547.
So far, 388 fatalities from Covid-19 have been reported in Kathmandu, 93 in Bhaktapur, and 116 in Lalitpur. The nationwide death toll has advanced to 1,538.
The three districts of the valley along with Kaski and Jhapa have over 500 active cases. Likewise, Manang and Dolpa are the only two districts with zero live infections at present.
Read Also: Nine more fatalities registered today; Covid-19 death-toll hits 1,538
