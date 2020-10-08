Kathmandu Valley registers highest ever 2540 infections on Thursday

KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record high 2,540 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
The spread of Covid-19 is showing no signs of slowing down in they valley as it logged over 10,000 infections in a period of just one week.
Previously, the valley highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection were reported on Wednesday when 1,684 cases had been detected.
Kathmandu alone witnessed 2,085 new infections today. Meanwhile, 135 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 320 in Lalitpur.
The surge of the cases as such is steady and rising inside the valley.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is over 12,000. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,100+ live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 1,700+.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.
On the contrary, two districts — Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections.
Meanwhile, the Ministry reported 12 additional fatalities today after which the country’s death toll from Covid-19 has advanced to 590.
