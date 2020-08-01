Kathmandu valley registers six new COVID-19 cases today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Six new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley, on Saturday.

Among the six cases, five are from Kathmandu district while one case of transmission has been recorded in Bhaktapur. No cases were detected from Lalitpur.

The new infections were confirmed through PCR tests conducted across healthcare facilities in the valley including National Public Health Laboratory, Nepal Police Hospital, and Nepal Korea Friendship Hospital.

Cases of infection are regularly being reported from within the valley wherein 38 and 45 positive cases of the highly contagious disease were reported on Friday and Thursday respectively.

