Kathmandu valley reports 1,261 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: A total of 1,261 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday.

Of the total infections, 528 are females and 733 are males.

In the last 24 hours, 976 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 204 and 81 cases respectively.

The number of active cases in Kathmandu is 17,164 while that of Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2,506 and 1,275 respectively.

Meanwhile, 26 more fatalities from the disease have taken the total death-toll to 1,174 in the country.

Today, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 202,329 with 2,569 new cases.

