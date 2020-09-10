KATHMANDU: The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley surpassed 500 for the first time on Thursday as 572 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
Over 85 per cent of the total cases reported — massive 495 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. The figure is higher than the past cumulative highest numbers reported in all three districts of the valley, which was 481 on September 1.
Meanwhile, 43 and 34 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.
The number of active infections in Kathmandu district is now above 5500.
Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal.
The number of districts with 500+ live cases have decreased significantly as per the latest report. While 12 districts had a large number of cases earlier at one point, at present Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Chitwan and Rupandehi are the only five districts with over 500 active infections.
Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang— have zero active infections, on today’s date.
The prohibitory order that was imposed on August 19 and later extended for a week has been eased from today.
Five coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 317.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 10 Suicide is among the top three causes of death among youth worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation, almost one million people die from suicide every year and 20 times more people attempt suicide a(global mortality rate of 16 per 100,000, or one death every 40 Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed Nepal Airlines Corporation to proceed with the procurement of aircraft for domestic sector. During a meeting held with NAC Executive Chairman Sushil Ghimire and other department heads, Tourism Minister Yoge Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Co-chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met and prepared the agenda for the Standing Committee meeting scheduled for Friday. Earlier, the ruling party's Secretariat had asked the two co-chairpersons to prepare Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Police have arrested two legal gold traders of New Road in connection with the June 18 case of 15 kilogram fake gold smuggling. The arrestees have been identified as Srinivas Upadhya, 56, of Lucky Jewellers and Vijay Tamrakar, 52, of Ashtamangala Jewellery, both statione Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 Management of the Dairy Development Corporation faces accusation of accepting an application from a candidate who was not qualified for the post. DDC employee Engineer Indra Bhushan Kumar Yadav said he was the sole candidate for promotion when the DDC placed an advertise Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 9 The Government of Nepal has issued model, Public Accountability Promotion Procedure-2020, for local levels to make their service delivery transparent and accountable through proper mobilisation of public funds. The procedure published by the Ministry of Federal Affairs a Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, SEPTEMBER 9 Prolonged lockdown and prohibitory orders have hit daily wage earners and labourers hard in Saptari district. The prohibitory orders and restrictions imposed to curb the COVID spread have deprived daily wage earners of their daily bread. Around 150 daily wage earners Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 9 The rate of polymerase chain reaction testing in Sudurpaschim Province has come down with only a few swab samples to test in recent days. The province has three PCR laboratories with the collective capacity of running nearly 3,000 tests daily. “As there are fewer sample Read More...