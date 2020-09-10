THT Online

KATHMANDU: The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley surpassed 500 for the first time on Thursday as 572 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

Over 85 per cent of the total cases reported — massive 495 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. The figure is higher than the past cumulative highest numbers reported in all three districts of the valley, which was 481 on September 1.

Meanwhile, 43 and 34 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively.

The number of active infections in Kathmandu district is now above 5500.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal.

The number of districts with 500+ live cases have decreased significantly as per the latest report. While 12 districts had a large number of cases earlier at one point, at present Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Chitwan and Rupandehi are the only five districts with over 500 active infections.

Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang— have zero active infections, on today’s date.

The prohibitory order that was imposed on August 19 and later extended for a week has been eased from today.

Five coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 317.

