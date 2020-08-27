THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged record high single-daily cases, yet again, on Thursday wherein over 300 cases were reported two days in a row in the valley.

As many as 377 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Population.

Of the newly detected cases, 270 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 66 cases were detected in Lalitpur district and 41 in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours.

Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of active Covid-19 cases in the country. With today’s additions, Lalitpur district’s total cases have also exceeded the 500 mark.

Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have decided to extend the week-long curfew. The initial prohibitory order, the term of which was due to end this week, has been extended further by seven days, until September 2.

The country as a whole witnessed the highest number of daily reported Covid-19 cases on Thursday as 1111 infection were logged from all across the country, with which the nationwide coronavirus tally has cruised past the 35k mark. The total cases count in the country, as of today, stands at 35,529.

Likewise eight fatalities were registered today with which Covid-19 death toll has advanced to 183.

