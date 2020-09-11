THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley on Friday saw a massive spike in the reported number of single-day Covid-19 cases as close to 700 infections were registered.

The single-day coronavirus cases in the three districts of Kathmandu valley had surpassed 500 for the first time on Thursday as 572 infections were reported.

Kathmandu alone saw a drastic surge of 620 cases of viral infection. The figure is higher than the past cumulative highest numbers reported in all three districts of the valley.

Meanwhile, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur both recorded 38/38 cases of infection each.

The number of active infections in Kathmandu district is now above 5500.

Kathmandu still remains the district with the most number of live Covid-19 cases in Nepal.

The number of districts with 500+ live cases has decreased significantly as per the latest report. While 12 districts had a large number of cases earlier at one point, at present Sunsari, Sarlahi, Kathmandu, Chitwan and Rupandehi are the only five districts with over 500 active infections.

Likewise, seven districts — Dolpa, Mugu, Humla, Solukhumbu, Myagdi, Mustang and Manang— have zero active infections, on today’s date.

The prohibitory order that was imposed on August 19 and later extended for a week has been eased from Thursday.

Five coronavirus related fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours taking the country’s Covid-19 death-toll to 322.

