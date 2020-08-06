Kathmandu valley sees highest daily-tally as 87 cases surface Thursday

KATHMANDU: As many as 87 Covid-19 cases were reported in Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours, the highest single day tally recorded yet.
Of the 87 cases, 76 cases were identified in Kathmandu alone while Lalitpur reported ten infections. Only one case was detected in Bhaktapur district on Thursday.
The results were obtained on conducting PCR tests at National Public Health Laboratory, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, Bir Hospital, Star Hospital, Nepal Police Hospital, BIDH Lab, HAMS Hospital, Birendra Hospital, and Vector Borne Disease Research and Training Centre in Hetauda.
With the recent additions, Kathmandu district’s coronavirus case count stands at 673 while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur’s total cases have reached 123 and 77, respectively.
Kathmandu district is among the five districts in the country with over 500 active cases of infection, stated the Ministry of Health and Population.
