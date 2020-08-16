THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley, on Sunday, witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported on a single day. As many as 172 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley.

Of the 172 cases, 126 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 38 people were infected in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while eight cases were detected in Bhaktapur.

With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu has inched closer to 1500, standing at 1,442, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur’s active infections has crossed 200 and stands at 233.

Bhaktapur, which is less populated than the two other districts and has relatively fewer cases too logged cased in three digits for the first time today. The district’s active case tally has now reached 101.

On Sunday, 641 cases were reported across Nepal which took the nationwide coronavirus infection tally to 26,660

