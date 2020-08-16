KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley, on Sunday, witnessed the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported on a single day. As many as 172 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley.
Of the 172 cases, 126 infections were reported in Kathmandu alone. Likewise, 38 people were infected in Lalitpur in the last 24 hours while eight cases were detected in Bhaktapur.
With today’s additions, active case count in Kathmandu has inched closer to 1500, standing at 1,442, as per the Health Ministry’s latest data. Lalitpur’s active infections has crossed 200 and stands at 233.
Bhaktapur, which is less populated than the two other districts and has relatively fewer cases too logged cased in three digits for the first time today. The district’s active case tally has now reached 101.
On Sunday, 641 cases were reported across Nepal which took the nationwide coronavirus infection tally to 26,660
ILAM: Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ilam district, a Covid-19 isolation ward has been set up inside a quarantine facility for attending to cases of novel coronavirus infection. Medical superintendent of Ilam Hospital Dr Prabhu Sah informed that an isolation ward with twenty beds has been set up, Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 505,660 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Youths in Gaidatar village of Rautahat district have barricaded borders of the village to ensure effective implementation of the ongoing prohibitory order issued by local level authorities to contain COVID-19 transmission. On August 12, following the spike in cases of the highly con Read More...
RAUTAHAT: The local levels in Rautahat district, following detection of coronavirus infection at the community level, have decided to establish a PCR laboratory in the district along with isolation wards. Acting on surging pressure from the local levels, a meeting of the district management commi Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley reported 98 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday. After recording over a hundred cases four days in a row, Covid-19 count within the valley fell slightly below the 100-mark today. Of the 98 cases, 80 cases surfaced in Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Read More...
