KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,416 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.
Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,145 new infections on Saturday while 110 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 161 in Lalitpur.
Read Also: Nepal’s Covid-19 tally advances to 107,755 as 2,071 cases surface on Sunday
The valley reported highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday with 2,672 cases.
The number of active cases reported in the capital is 14,763. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,322 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,277.
Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Surkhet and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.
The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.
On the contrary, two districts — Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections.
Read Also: Highest single-day deaths logged Sunday, 22 fatalities take nationwide toll to 636
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read More: Yet another single-day high for Kathmandu valley with 2672 infections reported Till Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 14 more fatalities from coronavirus infection on Saturday, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Saturday. With these latest additions, Nepal's COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 614. Among those who succumbed to Read More...
KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered record-high 2,672 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Kathmandu alone witnessed 2,100 new infections on Saturday while 203 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 369 in Lalitpur. Previously, the valley highest Read More...
BAJURA: The Himalayan Times through one of its stories has yet again made an impact by highlighting the plight of four helpless siblings facing dire financial circumstances. Read Also: Abandoned siblings in Bajura struggle for survival In an article published by the Himalayan Times, on Septe Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 The Rapist is You! Youth activists express rage against increasing cases of rape in the country at a flash mob in Maitighar Mandal, on Saturday. What started as a protest song to highlight sexual violence against women in Chile in 2019 and gradually turned into a movem Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Bhattarai has tested positive for coronavirus infection. Minister Bhattarai today announced via his Facebook page that he tested positive for the disease on Saturday. “I was tested for Coronavirus last Monday, which resulted in a Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Profit-booking on the last trading day limited the week-on-week gain of Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) index in the trading period between October 4 and 8 to 1.8 per cent or 18.59 points, although the weekly turnover, trading volume and number of transactions all went up notab Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 10 Gopi Prasad Mainali, coordinator of the government’s talks team formed to hold dialogue with representatives of Dr Govinda KC, today put out a statement urging Dr KC to end his hunger strike even though the issues raised by the latter were not addressed. Mainali, who is Read More...