KATHMANDU: The three districts in Kathmandu Valley registered 1,416 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

Kathmandu alone witnessed 1,145 new infections on Saturday while 110 new cases were detected in Bhaktapur and 161 in Lalitpur.

The valley reported highest ever single-day cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday with 2,672 cases.

The number of active cases reported in the capital is 14,763. Likewise, Bhaktapur has 1,322 live infections and the number of same in Lalitpur is 2,277.

Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Sunsari, Surkhet and Rupandehi are the districts that have over 500 live infections.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest active cases.

On the contrary, two districts — Mustang and Manang — have zero active infections.

