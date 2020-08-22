Kathmandu Valley yet again logs record-high 216 new Covid-19 cases

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has recorded 216 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, as per the Ministry of Health and Population.

This is the highest single-day cases reported so far from the three districts within the valley.

Of the 216 cases, 160 surfaced in Kathmandu district and Lalitpur logged six cases, while Bhaktapur reported record-high 50 fresh cases in one day.

Kathmandu along with five other districts — Morang, Parsa, Rautahat, Mahottari, and Sarlahi — has over 500 active cases of infection in the country. There are over 2,000 active cases in Kathmandu alone, making it the district with the highest number of total and active Covid-19 cases.

Nepal’s Covid-19 count reached 31,117 today with the detection of 634 new cases.

Meanwhile, the country’s Covid-19 death-toll has reached 146 with nine new fatalities reported today.

