Kathmandu valley’s coronavirus tally reaches 30

KATHMANDU: Three new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday, as confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing.
With the three additions, the valley’s Covid-19 tally has now reached 30. So far, Kathmandu has reported 22 cases while Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have reported five and three cases respectively.
On Tuesday, four cases were identified in the Sinamangal based Kathmandu Medical College following which all services in the hospital, including emergency ones, have been suspended for sanitisation of the facility. Likewise, samples of all the patients, health workers and other staffers too have been sent to National Public Health Laboratory for PCR testing.
Meanwhile, it has been learnt that a 76-year-old man from Dolakha who was receiving treatment in Kathmandu has passed away today. The fatality has taken the country’s Covid-19 death toll to nine.
As of today, 2300 cases of the infection have been recorded across the country while 278 people have recovered from the same.
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has reminisced memories from Naam Shabana by sharing a throwback picture of the film's cast on his Instagram on June 2. In the photograph one can see the cast of the 2017 action-thriller — Kher along with Neeraj Pandey, Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Read More...
POKHARA: A person kept in a quarantine facility in Malika Rural Municipality of Myagdi district has gone missing as he was swept away by a river, on Tuesday. The missing 19-year-old was a resident of Dhaulagiri Rural Municipality-7. It has been learnt that he had recently returned from India a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali celebrities and influencers have urged citizens to welcome Nepali returnees at the southern border with love and respect and help them get back to their homes via a video message. A video by Bidhan Shestha was released on May 30 where media personality Malvika Subba, actors Karm Read More...
RAUTAHAT: With as many as 307 cases of coronavirus infection, the district has been severely hit by the pandemic. On Tuesday alone, 74 positive cases -- including a pregnant woman -- of the respiratory infection have been reported by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), the highest today Read More...
POKHARA: A new mother was airlifted from Baglung and brought to Pokhara after she developed complications in her health post delivery. It has been learnt that the woman, who delivered her baby 10 days ago, had to be brought to Pokhara-based Western Regional Hospital as she fainted consequential t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, home to global K-pop sensation BTS, have announced global auditions to find talented musicians to support in striving for their dreams. The label announced the '2020 Big Hit Global Audition' on its social media accounts on June 2, reports The Korea Times. The Read More...
KATHMANDU: BLACKPINK member Lisa was swindled out of nearly 1 billion won ($816,100) by a former manager. BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment revealed this on June 2, according to The Korea Times. Quoting YG, it reports the dispute had been settled because the former manager had returned "part Read More...
KATHMANDU: Popular South Korean actor Park Bo-gum has applied to join the navy military band. Park's agency Blossom Entertainment made an official statement regarding the actor’s potential military enlistment later this year, reports Soompi. He has applied to join the navy military band. Read More...