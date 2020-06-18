Kathmandu valley’s Covid-19 tally crosses 50 on Thursday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley’s Covid-19 tally has crossed fifty for the first time as six additional cases were reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases in Bhaktapur, two cases in Kathmandu and one case is Lalitpur have been detected. With this, the Covid-19 tally of Kathmandu valley has reached 51.

So far, 37 people from Kathmandu have been detected with the novel coronavirus transmission. Likewise, nine cases in Bhaktapur and five cases in Lailpur have been recorded.

On Thursday, Nepal saw the highest single-day spike wherein its daily cases crossed 600 for the first time. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 7,848 while the fatality toll has advanced to 22.

