Kathmandu valley’s Covid-19 tally hits 347, six new cases surface Sunday

KATHMANDU: As many as six new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley on Sunday. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the three districts of the valley has reached 347.

Among the three districts, Kathmandu has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with 232 infections identified so far. Likewise, Lalitpur has reported 71 cases while Bhaktapur’s tally stands at 44, till date.

According to the Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Dr Basudev Pandey, majority of those detected to have contracted the disease had recently returns from other countries and other districts from within the country. However, a few people with no travel history also tested positive for Covid-19.

Dr Pandey concluded that the limit of testing has to be expanded further while contact tracing also needs to be done extensively to identify the source of infection in the people with no travel history.

Five cases in Kathmandu and one case in Lalitpur were recorded today.

