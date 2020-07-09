THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Five new cases of coronavirus infection surfaced in Kathmandu on Thursday, a sigh of relief as the valley’s count has constantly been hitting two-digit figures for the last few days.

However, the slow but steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the three districts — Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur — have ‘dragged’ the total number of cases near to 300.

With five new cases appearing in Kathmandu on Thursday, the valley’s coronavirus tally has hit 289.

With the latest additions, Kathmandu’s Covid-19 case count stands at 192 while that of Bhaktapur and Lalitpur stand at 55 and 42, respectively.

Overall, Nepal reported 108 new cases today with the nationally tally standing at 16531. So far, 35 people have succumbed to the disease while 8605 recoveries have been recorded.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook