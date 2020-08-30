THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Sunday witnessed a sharp spike in reported number of coronavirus infections as over 400 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours.

This is the second time that 400 plus cases surfaced on a single-day in the valley.

A record high 429 infections were detected in the three districts of the valley wherein 372 cases surfaced in the capital alone. The said number of infection is the highest yet to be registered in Kathmandu district.

Meanwhile, 45 cases were detected in Bhaktapur district and 12 in Lalitpur in the past day.

Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of active Covid-19 cases in the country. Lalitpur and Kathmandu along with Morang, Dhanusha, Parsa, Bara, Mahottari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Chitwan and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

There are 3928 active infections in the Bagmati province.

Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases in the valley, the district administration authorities of the three districts have clamped a prohibitory order in the valley until September 2.

On Sunday, Nepal witnessed the highest number of daily-cases of Covid-19 with 1221 cases reported in 24 hours.

Also, the highest number of fatalities were recorded today.

