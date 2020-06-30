THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases.

As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105.

With this, the number of reported cases in the valley entered double digits for the first time.

The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed that five females and seven males from Kathmandu and one male each from Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have been detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

In total, Kathmandu has so far reported 71 cases while Bhaktapur and Lalitpur have reported 24 and ten cases respectively.

Today, the recorded number of Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases has reached 13,564 with the detection of 316 new cases.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook