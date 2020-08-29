KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged 186 cases on Saturday, which is relatively less in comparison to days of back-to-back record high daily cases.
Of the total new infections, 155 cases were reported in Kathmandu alone.
Meanwhile, 19 cases were reported in Lalitpur while 12 cases surfaced in Bhaktapur in the last 24 hours.
Kathmandu still remains the district with most number of active Covid-19 cases. Kathmandu along with Lalitpur are among the nine districts who have over 500 active cases.
Owing to a steady increase in number of reported cases, the district administration authorities of the three districts have imposed a prohibitory order in the valley until September 2.
As many as 884 infections were reported in Nepal on Saturday taking the country’s Covid-19 tally to 37,340.
