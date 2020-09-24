Kathmandu valley’s single-day coronavirus tally exceeds 700 again

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged over 700 additional cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry’s latest report, 755 new infections surfaced in the valley today.

The capital alone recorded 609 cases while 51 new infections were detected in Bhaktapur and 95 in Lalitpur.

The valley’s tally amounts to 50.43 per cent of total cases in the country on Thursday — 1497 infections.

The capital still leads as the district with the highest number of live cases as over 7500 active infections have been reported in Kathmandu. Meanwhile, Bhaktapur has 873 live infections while the number of same in Lalitpur is 758. The valley alone hosts nearly half of the country’s total active cases, which is 18,473.

Kathmandu along with Lalitpur, Bhaktapur, Chitwan, Morang, Siraha and Rupandehi have over 500 active cases.

On the contrary, six districts — Solukhumbu, Rasuwa, Mustang, Dolpa, Mugu and Humla — have zero active infections.

