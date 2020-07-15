Kathmandu’s Covid-19 tally hits 365 on Wednesday

KATHMANDU: Seven new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the Kathmandu valley in the last 24 hours. With this, the Covid-19 tally in the three districts of the valley has reached 365 on Sunday.
Among the three districts, Kathmandu has registered the highest number of Covid-19 cases, with 247 infections identified so far. Likewise, Lalitpur has reported 74 cases while Bhaktapur’s tally stands at 44, till date.
Of the seven cases that surfaced today, four were tested at National Public Health Lab, two at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital and one at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.
All the cases were reported in Kathmandu.
