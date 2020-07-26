KMC gets two new bridges

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

KATHMANDU, JULY 25

Two bridges built over Dhobikhola rivulet have been brought into operation. The bridges link ward nos 5 and 7 of Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya and Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi jointly inaugurated the bridges today.

The two bridges were constructed at a cost of over Rs one million. More than 300 people are expected to use the bridges on a daily basis.

On the occasion, Mayor Shakya said, “People will evaluate our works themselves.

Works related to construction of parks, identification of public land that has been encroached upon, improvement of roads and transport system, easing the travel of pedestrians and heritage conservation have been included in KMC’s priority list.” Deputy Mayor Khadgi reiterated that KMC was always committed to fulfilling people’s aspirations and needs. KMC Ward No 7 Chairman Suddha Kumar Dangol said people of two wards had been directly benefited with two bridges coming into operation.

KMC has been constructing overhead bridges in seven locations.

Construction of overhead bridges has reached final stage at Maitighar and Chabahil.

Overhead bridges are also being constructed at Teku, Kalimati, Koteshwar, Tripureshwar, said KMC.

