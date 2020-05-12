KMC looking for alternative dumping site

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is searching for a temporary dumping site with the current dumping site in Sisdol filling up fast.

KMC has been constructing a permanent dumping site at Banchare Danda near the border between Dhading and Nuwakot districts, which is yet to be completed.

The present dumping site at Sisdol is almost full, which has prompted KMC to look for a temporary dumping site to manage the waste generated in the valley.

Although KMC has continued with the construction works on the permanent dumping site during the lockdown period, it is unlikely to meet the construction deadline that was set for the end of the current fiscal year, which is mid-July.

“More solid waste is produced in the valley during the monsoon season as compared to other times. There is no space for dumping waste at the current dumping site in Sisdol. We are preparing to finalise a temporary dumping site at another place in Nuwakot itself within this week,” KMC’s Environment Division Chief, Hari Kumar Shrestha, said.

As many as 1,045 metric tonnes of waste is produced in Kathmandu valley daily. All the waste collected from KMC, which has the highest volume, and from 17 other local levels within the valley is being dumped at Sisdol at present.

Although KMC had said it would be using the Sisdol site as temporary dumping site, for two years only, it has been doing so for 13 years.