KATHMANDU: Mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Bidya Sundar Shakya has tested positive for coronavirus infection, it has been learnt.

According to a source, the Mayor had paid a visit to Grande Hospital in Tokha for health consultation on Sunday.

Shakya and his wife had submitted their swab specimen for RT-PCR tests in which the Mayor had ben tested positive. His wife tested negative for the infection.

The Spokesperson at the KMC office, however, said that he is yet to receive any information on the same.

