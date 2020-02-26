KMC rescues 749 homeless people

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 25

As many as 749 people living on the streets have been rescued by Kathmandu Metropolitan City as part of its campaign to rescue and rehabilitate them.

Among the rescued, 588 have been reunited with their families while seven died, said Ramji Adhikari, president of Manav Sewa Ashram. KMC, in association with the ashram, a humanitarian organisation, has initiated the campaign of rescuing and rehabilitating helpless people living on the streets since 15 December 2019.

Adhikari said of the rescued persons, 696 were rescued from Kathmandu metropolis while 53 were rescued from adjoining cities. Among the rescued, 73 said their permanent address was in Kathmandu Metropolitan City. According to Adhikari, 45 of the rescued persons have been admitted to hospital for treatment, 70 are awaiting health screening and 51 have been shifted to the ashram.

KMC Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said KMC would chalk out future plan of the campaign in consultation with the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens and various human rights and humanitarian organisations.

Mayor Shakya is also the coordinator of the main committee formed to rescue and rehabilitate helpless people living on the streets. He added that KMC was ready to provide fund to manage food, clothe and shelter for the rescued persons.

Mayor Shakya also urged all those living on the street despite having their own houses not to make streets their abode. The rescued persons are taken to the screening centre where they are kept for at least five to 70 days considering their health condition. Most of the people rescued from the streets were between 16 and 40 years of age. Most of them were alcoholics and drug addicts.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

