KMC sanitation staffers test negative for COVID-19 infection

KATHMANDU: As many as 31 sanitation staffers working under the Kathmandu Metropolitan City Office have tested negative for COVID-19 infection.

The throat swab samples of the employees of waste management department under the Environment Division of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Office has been collected for testing.

All 31 samples have tested negative through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method conducted at the Teku-based National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), confirmed Ishwar Man Dangol, Spokesperson for Kathmandu Metropolitan City.

This has put to rest the speculations over the possibility of KMC sanitation workers being infected with the contagion.

On Friday, 31 individuals had tested positive for antibodies on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) after which suspicion arose regarding potential spread of the novel virus amongst the employees of KMC.

