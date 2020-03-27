KMC sprays disinfectant

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Metropolitan City has started spraying disinfectant on the surface of deserted streets at several places of the city to combat the spread of the COV- ID-19.

KMC said workers equipped with personal protective gears have been spraying disinfectant on roads in Thamel, Galkopakha, Bagwatibahal, Sorhakhutte, Bhotebahal, Paknajol, Kuleshwor, Baneshowor, Tinkune, Babarmahal, Jamal, Lazimpat, Maharajgunj, Indrachowk, Ason, Kalimati and Pashupati areas.

A version of this article appears in print on March 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

