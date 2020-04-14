KMC to operate free emergency ambulance service during lockdown

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) is operating free emergency ambulance service for patients suffering from heartattack and kidney problem, among other serious health issues.

The free ambulance service is for taking the patients to hospital and back home during the lockdown period.

Five ambulances will provide this service round the clock while KMC will give financial assistance to the ambulance services.

“Free ambulance service would be available throughout the lockdown period to take the patients suffering from the above-mentioned conditions and living within the metropolis to hospital from home and vice-versa as there is no public transport in this period,” KMC mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya said.

KMC has also made arrangements for hotline telephone for availing this service. The hotline is 1180. KMC and the United Ambulance Drivers Association Nepal (Kathmandu District Working Committee) reached an agreement in this connection on Monday.

