Nepal | May 20, 2020

KMC to request DAO, MoHA to seal valley

Published: May 20, 2020
Himalayan News Service
Kathmandu, May 19

Kathmandu Metropolitan City has decided to write to Kathmandu District Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs asking them to seal Kathmandu valley in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

The 46th municipal council chaired by Mayor Bidhya Sundar Shakya decided to this effect after the government failed to control people’s movement from and to Kathmandu valley. “We had requested the people residing outside the valley not to enter the valley unless for emergency situations, but many did not heed the request.

Thus, it is now imperative to seal the entry points,” Mayor Shakya said at the council meeting.

He also said if any one had to enter the valley, the government should first test him/her for COVID-19. The local level also asked the government through a press release to deploy security forces at all the entry points and major junctions in the valley to stop people from secretly entering the valley.

“If anyone tries to enter the valley defying the rules, he/she should be punished as per the existing rules,” the press release states. KMC has also requested the government to maintain records of people entering the valley, and share the details with the local level concerned.

Meanwhile, many people have started placing barricades in their localities to stop the entry of outsiders.

But KMC has strictly prohibited such barricading considering the humanitarian crisis it might create.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 20, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

