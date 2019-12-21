Lack of information forces patients to pay dearly

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 20

Though liver transplantation services are available in the country, many patients are compelled to pay a hefty amount for the service in foreign countries due to lack of information.

“On an average, 60 Nepalis visit hospitals in India for liver transplants despite the fact that liver transplantation services are available in the country that also at a cheaper price,” said Dr Ramesh Singh Bhandari gastrointestinal and hepato-pancreato-biliary surgeon at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

“Lack of knowledge about the availability of liver transplantation services is one of the major reasons,” pointed out Dr Bhandari.

“It is also true that when it comes to any organ transplantation services, many people do not trust Nepali doctors” he added.

Patients and their families need to be properly informed and counselled about the services available in Nepal as they are skeptic about transplantation services here, he said.

He said liver donors also did not have to be afraid about donating their liver fearing complications.

“Liver donors will not have to face any long-term health complications. Therefore, one does not need to be scared of donating donation,” said the doctor.

“Chances of health complications in liver donors are less than one per cent. Hepatic ducts need to be closed to prevent leakage in the donors. Some are likely to develop hernia in area where there is a cut which usually appears when one is not much concerned about his/her health,” said Dr Bhandari.

Perspective donors should undergo check-up and meet medical requirements. From among 10 possible donors, only two or three meet the requirements.

“The country provides quality transplantation service at low cost to both the patients and donors. Therefore, people need not go to India or any other countries for transplantation,” added Dr Bhandari.

One needs to undergo liver transplantation if his/her liver stops functioning. The major causes of liver failure are excessive consumption of alcohol and chronic hepatitis.

A version of this article appears in print on December 21, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook