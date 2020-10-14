Lawmaker Sanu Pahadi passes away

ILLAM: Member of the House of Representatives, Sanu Pahadi has passed away while in the course of treatment at Kathmandu Medical College in Kathmandu, today.
MP Pahadi had been suffering from kidney and heart problem since long. She had undergone kidney transplant sometime back after both her kidneys stopped functioning.
Pahadi was elected to the lower house of the Federal Parliament from the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) under the proportional representation quota.
She had participated in the student’s movement of 1980 and was also involved in the cultural campaign.
Born in Taplejung district, she worked and lived in Ilam. She was also actively involved in the Dalit Movement.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has expressed sorrow over MP Pahadi’s untimely demise through a Twitter post today. He paid tribute to late Pahadi and extended condolence to the grieving family and relatives.
हाम्रो पार्टी नेकपाका तर्फबाट प्रतिनिधिसभा सदस्य, संस्कृतिकर्मी सानु शिवा पहाडीको असामयिक निधन भएकाेमा दु:ख लागेको छ । उहाँप्रति भावपूर्ण श्रद्धाञ्जलि अर्पण गर्दै शोकसन्तप्त आफन्त र परिवारजनमा गहिराे समवेदना व्यक्त गर्दछु ।
— K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) October 14, 2020
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 3,556 fresh coronavirus infections on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 115,358. Among the new cases, 2,139 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley alone. There are currently 35,915 active cases in the country. Similarly, 4,795 people are sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal reported eighteen more fatalities from coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) confirmed at its regular media briefing on Tuesday. With these latest additions, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now advanced to 663. On October 11 Read More...
KATHMANDU: The number of reported coronavirus infection cases are showing no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley as huge number of cases are being detected in the three districts on a daily basis. As many as 2129 cases were reported in the valley on Tuesday wherein 1746 infections had surfa Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 115,358 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out whe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chief Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon and Director of Chaudhary Hospital, Nagpur, Maharastra (India) Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary has launched Health Education and Tele-consultation on Osteoporosis (HEATCO) programme in India to increase awareness about osteoporosis, a disease of skeletal system ch Read More...
KATHMANDU: Explore Himalaya President and the former Chairman of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal Chapter (2013- 2018), Suman Pandey has been elected the Secretary/Treasurer of PATA, the largest International Tourism Association. Pandey, who was representing Nepal, was voted in agains Read More...
Gavranovic double, Freuler strike for Swiss Werner, Havertz, Gnabry on target for Germans Draw leaves Germany a point off leaders Spain COLOGNE: Germany twice had to come from behind to earn a rollercoaster 3-3 draw against visitors Switzerland in an exciting Nations League group g Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 13 Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said the Government of Nepal had been working with specified mission, objective, policies and action plans in the sector of disaster risk reduction and management. Addressing a virtual meeting organised to mark the International Day for Disast Read More...