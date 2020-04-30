Lawmaker Yadav files complaint at NHRC

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Janata Samajwadi Party -Nepal lawmaker Surendra Kumar Yadav has lodged a complaint at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Krishna Kumar Shrestha, and former inspector general of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal alleging abduction.

Yadav submitted the complaint report to NHRC members Prakash Vasti and Mohan Ansari at the NHRC office in Pulchowk, Lalitpur, today. The NHRC will initiate an investigation into the incident to determine whether or not there was a violation of human rights.

On April 26, Metropolitan Police Range, Teku, had refused to lodge a first information report from Yadav stating ‘the case did not fall under their jurisdiction’. Similarly, the District Attorney’s Office in Kathmandu had also declined to file the complaint.

Alleged trio Basnet, Shrestha and Khanal are accused of forcibly bringing Yadav from his house in Mahottari district on April 23 and holding him hostage at Marriot Hotel in Kathmandu.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook