Lawmakers urge govt to bring back encroached land

Rasriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Members of Parliament have drawn the government’s attention towards Indian government unilaterally constructing the road through Lipulekh by encroaching upon Nepal’s land.

The lawmakers asked for lasting efforts from government’s side to bring back Nepal’s land seized by India, in today’s meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Speaking at the zero hour, they demanded that a high-level diplomatic initiative be taken to sort out border issues with India and bring back the encroached land.

On the occasion, parliamentarians Bal Krishna Khand, Dibyamani Rajbhandari, Dev Prasad Gurung, Devendra Poudel, Dharma Shila Chapagain, Thammaya Thapa and others criticised the construction of road by the Indian government by encroaching upon Nepal’s land. They urged Nepal government to claim the land in Lipulekh through which India built the road to China.

Meanwhile, lawmakers Prakash Man Singh and Tek Bahadur Basnet asked the government to ensure relief package for daily wagers and marginalised communities who are hit hard by the coronavirus.

Likewise, MPs Dr Dila Sangraula, Tejulal Chaudhary and Dipak Prasad Bhatta urged the government to rescue the Nepalis stranded in different countries due to lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Lawmakers Til Bahadur Mahat Chhetri and Damodar Bhandari praised the government for the steps taken against COVID-19 and urged to extend the test system in all districts and ensure stringent measures at the border points.

Also speaking at the zero hour, MP Dilendra Prasad Badu inquired why the Prime Minister had not attended the meetings of the budget session of the parliament till day.

