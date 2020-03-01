Leadership summit held

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 29

Women from various walks of life today discussed issues related to equal rights, struggles and challenges of women during a oneday leadership summit for women organised by Women Lead Nepal. They also shed light on how global changes have shaped the lives of women.

The event brought together women from various sectors such as sports, business, journalism, politics and public service. The event provided a platform to the women to share their experiences and ideas that could help young women bring about changes in society.

The speakers at the event discussed various issues related to women and climate change.

They raised questions on how Nepali women had been fighting climate change in the most vulnerable conditions.

Panel discussions, workshop and speed mentoring sessions were organised during the one day event. Women, who have created their own identities in society, such as Ayasha Shakya (National Taekwondo player) along with Manchala Jha, Yasodha Timsina and Mohna Ansari shared their stories of struggle.

The speakers also discussed how women could acquire skills for financial resource management.

